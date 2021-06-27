Three Reddys oppose Revanth Reddy’s appointment as PCC chief

While Revanth Reddy’s supporters are celebrating his ascension as the Telangana PCC chief, dissidents are striking a discordant note. More and more leaders are now coming out into the open to question the High Command’s decision to appoint Revanth Reddy as the PCC chief.

Former MLA Kitchennagari Lakshama Reddy (KLR) has already announced his resignation from the Congress Party. KLR is a known Revanth baiter and had a wordy duel with him recently. He is said to be in touch with the BjP. In another development, former MLA and son of Congress stalwart Marri Chenna Reddy, Marri Sasidhar Reddy, has announced his resignation from the Congress Party in protest against Revanth Reddy’s appointment. Sasidhar Reddy, who had served as the chairperson of the disaster management response authority, is a senior leader and has been a minister in undivided AP.

In a shocking development, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has vied with Revanth Reddy for the top post, has said that the Telangana Congress was now TDP Congress. Alluding to Revanth’s TDP past, he said that the party is no longer Telangana Congress. He said he would not step into the Gandhi Bhavan from now. He even said that the TPCC post was sold to Revanth Reddy and that Telangana Congress affairs incharge Manickam Tagore was bribed to back Revanth. He asked the party leaders not to try to meet him. He said the real workers of the Congress Party were ignored and turncoats were being encouraged.

Leaders like V Hanumantha Rao too is said to be quite unhappy with the appointment of Revanth Reddy. However, another senior leader Mallu Ravi strongly defended the appointment of Revanth Reddy and said that this was the considered decision of the high command. He asked all the leaders to support Revanth Reddy and work for the victory of the party.