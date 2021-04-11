Three Superstars To Launch Major Teaser

The superstars of Tollywood, Bollywood and Mollywood will come together to launch the teaser of Adivi Sesh’s upcoming biographical film Major. Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will release the teaser of Major on their social media handles in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam respectively.

Given first look poster of the lead cast and other promotional content received optimistic response, there is good anticipation for Major teaser to be released tomorrow at 4:05 PM.

Starring Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles, the film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka will release worldwide on July 2nd.