Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan’s Stand

The alleged Tirumala laddu adulteration case has triggered a massive political storm in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the episode was a grave sin committed during the previous YSRCP government. Speaking in the Assembly, he presented detailed figures and reports to support his claims. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan strongly questioned why former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was defending those accused in the controversy.

Chandrababu Presents Data in Assembly

Chandrababu Naidu delivered a strong rebuttal in the Assembly to remarks made by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding Tirumala and TTD. Referring to Jagan’s statement that YSR had recognized TTD as Seven Hills, Chandrababu cited records and said that during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure, a government order had in fact reduced the recognition to two hills. He stated that he had opposed that decision in the Assembly and that the government later stepped back.

Chandrababu said he had never spoken disrespectfully about the Seven Hills even in private. He asserted that anyone who insults Lord Venkateswara would face consequences in this life itself. He also pointed out that former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Bhumana had acknowledged irregularities, yet Jagan had not offered an apology.

On the Tirumala laddu issue, the Chief Minister reiterated that 59.71 lakh kilograms of ghee were found to be adulterated and that Rs 234.51 crore had been misused. He said a syndicate operated through diluted tender norms introduced in 2020. According to him, eligibility conditions were relaxed which allowed questionable suppliers to enter the system.

He referred to the July 23, 2024 NDDB report which confirmed the presence of animal fat in ghee samples. He said he spoke only on the basis of that report. Chandrababu also stated that a CBI charge sheet was filed on January 23, 2026 and that a Special Investigation Team was constituted as per Supreme Court guidance.

He maintained that accountability would be ensured and that TTD reforms were already underway.

Allegations of a Wider Conspiracy

The Chief Minister alleged that certain individuals and shell companies were part of a coordinated network that supplied the adulterated ghee. He claimed that forged laboratory reports were used to secure approvals. He questioned whether such large scale operations could have happened without the knowledge of those in charge at the time.

Chandrababu also linked the controversy to what he described as repeated insults to temple traditions during the previous regime. He alleged that religious sentiments were repeatedly hurt and cited other incidents to support his argument. He said the present government’s priority was to restore the sanctity of Tirumala and strengthen legal safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future.

Pawan Kalyan Demands Clarity from Jagan

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took a firm stand during the debate. He asked why Jagan was defending those accused in the ghee adulteration case. He said the discussion was based on investigative reports and not on political targeting. If the CBI SIT report had pointed to wrongdoing, he questioned why there was talk of a clean chit.

Pawan Kalyan described the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam as deeply hurtful to Hindu devotees. He said faith should never be compromised for profit or politics. He also raised concerns about how contracts were awarded and whether due diligence was followed.

He called for strict action against those found guilty and suggested stronger institutional safeguards to protect temple administration across the country. According to him, the issue was about protecting religious sanctity and ensuring transparency.

A Debate That Goes Beyond Politics

With SIT investigations progressing and court proceedings underway, the coming months are likely to be crucial. For now, the issue remains one of the most sensitive and high-profile controversies in Andhra Pradesh politics.