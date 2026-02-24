x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan’s Stand

Published on February 24, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Yash to make Big Profits through Toxic
image
Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan’s Stand
image
Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand
image
Update on Rajinikanth’s Next Film
image
Dhurandhar Team’s Perfect Revenge Plan for Anupama Chopra

Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan’s Stand

The alleged Tirumala laddu adulteration case has triggered a massive political storm in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the episode was a grave sin committed during the previous YSRCP government. Speaking in the Assembly, he presented detailed figures and reports to support his claims. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan strongly questioned why former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was defending those accused in the controversy.

Chandrababu Presents Data in Assembly

Chandrababu Naidu delivered a strong rebuttal in the Assembly to remarks made by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding Tirumala and TTD. Referring to Jagan’s statement that YSR had recognized TTD as Seven Hills, Chandrababu cited records and said that during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure, a government order had in fact reduced the recognition to two hills. He stated that he had opposed that decision in the Assembly and that the government later stepped back.

Chandrababu said he had never spoken disrespectfully about the Seven Hills even in private. He asserted that anyone who insults Lord Venkateswara would face consequences in this life itself. He also pointed out that former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Bhumana had acknowledged irregularities, yet Jagan had not offered an apology.

On the Tirumala laddu issue, the Chief Minister reiterated that 59.71 lakh kilograms of ghee were found to be adulterated and that Rs 234.51 crore had been misused. He said a syndicate operated through diluted tender norms introduced in 2020. According to him, eligibility conditions were relaxed which allowed questionable suppliers to enter the system.

He referred to the July 23, 2024 NDDB report which confirmed the presence of animal fat in ghee samples. He said he spoke only on the basis of that report. Chandrababu also stated that a CBI charge sheet was filed on January 23, 2026 and that a Special Investigation Team was constituted as per Supreme Court guidance.

He maintained that accountability would be ensured and that TTD reforms were already underway.

Allegations of a Wider Conspiracy

The Chief Minister alleged that certain individuals and shell companies were part of a coordinated network that supplied the adulterated ghee. He claimed that forged laboratory reports were used to secure approvals. He questioned whether such large scale operations could have happened without the knowledge of those in charge at the time.

Chandrababu also linked the controversy to what he described as repeated insults to temple traditions during the previous regime. He alleged that religious sentiments were repeatedly hurt and cited other incidents to support his argument. He said the present government’s priority was to restore the sanctity of Tirumala and strengthen legal safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future.

Pawan Kalyan Demands Clarity from Jagan

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took a firm stand during the debate. He asked why Jagan was defending those accused in the ghee adulteration case. He said the discussion was based on investigative reports and not on political targeting. If the CBI SIT report had pointed to wrongdoing, he questioned why there was talk of a clean chit.

Pawan Kalyan described the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam as deeply hurtful to Hindu devotees. He said faith should never be compromised for profit or politics. He also raised concerns about how contracts were awarded and whether due diligence was followed.

He called for strict action against those found guilty and suggested stronger institutional safeguards to protect temple administration across the country. According to him, the issue was about protecting religious sanctity and ensuring transparency.

A Debate That Goes Beyond Politics

With SIT investigations progressing and court proceedings underway, the coming months are likely to be crucial. For now, the issue remains one of the most sensitive and high-profile controversies in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Next Yash to make Big Profits through Toxic Previous Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand
else

TRENDING

image
Yash to make Big Profits through Toxic
image
Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand
image
Update on Rajinikanth’s Next Film

Latest

image
Yash to make Big Profits through Toxic
image
Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan’s Stand
image
Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand
image
Update on Rajinikanth’s Next Film
image
Dhurandhar Team’s Perfect Revenge Plan for Anupama Chopra

Most Read

image
Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan’s Stand
image
Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy
image
Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit