Yash to make Big Profits through Toxic

Kannada Superstar Yash has taken four years for his next film after KGF: Chapter 2. His upcoming film is titled Toxic and KVN Productions are on board as producers. Yash’s home banner Monster Mind Creations co-produced the film. The actor has picked up KVN Productions after they agreed to his demands. Yash will take home Rs 50 crores as remuneration and he will be sharing 60 percent from the profits after the makers will recover their investment.

KVN Productions has agreed to the deal and signed Toxic. The film went over budget because of the excessive working days and reshoots. The film is also delayed by over a year. Yash is expected to make big profits if Toxic fares well in theatres. Going with the buzz and the pre-release business, Yash would be left in profits even before the film’s release.

Geethu Mohandas is the director of this action drama and Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth will be seen in other important roles. The film releases on March 19th and will clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.