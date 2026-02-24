x
Home > Movie News

Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand

Published on February 24, 2026 by nymisha

Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan made an impressive debut with Love Today and he went on to do films like Dragon and Dude. All these films were massive hits at the box-office. He is now a Superstar in Tamil and his films also fared well in Telugu. Pradeep Ranganathan is in huge demand and he is waiting for the release of LIK which is scheduled for March release. Pradeep Ranganathan has hiked his fee and the actor is demanding Rs 25 crores fee for his upcoming projects. There is a mad rush for the dates of the actor despite being quoted such a big remuneration.

He is also occupied with eight new films and they are in various stages. Pradeep Ranganathan is the busiest Tamil actor currently and several filmmakers are penning scripts consering Pradeep Ranganathan. He is also called the New Generation Dhanush by the Tamil audience. With over eight films lined up, Pradeep Ranganathan is still receiving new offers and this reveals his demand as an actor. But Pradeep Ranganathan is not in a hurry. He is focused on the scripts of his upcoming films. He is also in plans to direct a film soon and he has taken big advances from prominent Tamil production houses recently.

