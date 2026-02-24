Update on Rajinikanth’s Next Film

Superstar Rajinikanth is done with the shoot of Jailer 2 and his portions are completed. Nelson is the director and the film is aimed for August release this year. Rajinikanth has given his nod for his 173rd project and Cibi Chakaravarthi will direct the film. The pre-production work of the film is currently happening and the shoot of the film will commence in the mid of April. After a small break from work, Rajinikanth will return to the shoot in April. The actors are currently being finalized.

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International will produce this project. The film is said to be an action entertainer packed with a family drama. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to score the music and background score. Cibi Chakaravarthi directed Don with Sivakarthikeyan in 2022 and he has been working on multiple scripts. After Sundar C took an exit from Thalaivar 173, the team has finalized Cibi Chakaravarthi for the project. The makers are in plans to release this untitled film during Sankranthi 2027.