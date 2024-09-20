Tirupati Laddu Scandal: TTD EO Addresses Quality Concerns

Tirupati Tirumala laddu, a sacred prasadam, has become the center of a national controversy. Recent reports of adulteration have shocked devotees across India, raising questions about the quality of this beloved temple offering.

TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao recently spoke out about the issue. According to Shyamala Rao, the TTD purchases cow ghee for between ₹320 and ₹411 per unit. However, the company that won the tender is allegedly using adulterated ghee. The quality is so poor that it was initially mistaken for oil. Shyamala Rao stated that warnings have been issued to suppliers, threatening blacklisting if they fail to provide proper ghee.

A major challenge in quality control is the lack of an in-house testing facility at TTD. For reasons unknown, ghee samples were not sent to external labs for adulteration checks. Shyamala Rao admitted this was a significant oversight, noting that setting up their own NDDB lab would cost only ₹75 lakhs.

The adulteration came to light when ghee tankers from AR Foods Dairy Limited failed quality tests. Shyamala Rao acknowledged that the price discrepancy should have been a red flag, as pure cow ghee, especially from specific breeds, commands much higher market prices.

In response, AR Dairy has sought an explanation from TTD, claiming they only supplied four tankers last month and asserting that they passed all previous quality tests.

The scandal has attracted wider attention, with journalist Chauhan petitioning the Supreme Court. Chauhan has called for temple administration to be handled by individuals with strong religious convictions and urged immediate court intervention.

This controversy has raised important questions about food safety, religious offerings, and the accountability of suppliers in the context of sacred traditions.

-Sanyogita