Tollywood actors changing paths

The coronavirus pandemic brought a long break for film shoots and the busiest actors of Telugu cinema are spending time at home with their families. Several top directors worked on multiple scripts and locked top actors for their next films. Keeping the results of the current projects of the directors, Tollywood top actors changed paths and turned signing spree. Prashanth Neel turned a national sensation with KGF: Chapter 2. Even before the release of the sequel, Prabhas signed Salaar and commenced the shoot. Prashanth Neel will direct NTR’s 31st project which is announced today.

Prashanth Neel is also in talks with actors like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. The actors are not much bothered about the results of the director’s current project and are signing films. NTR also announced Koratala Siva’s film even without listening to the script or the basic idea. The actors are just focused on the potential of the directors instead of the success. Trivikram will direct Mahesh soon and has films with Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others. SS Rajamouli will direct Mahesh Babu soon. Ram Charan is in talks with Shankar and Sukumar. Pan Indian actor Prabhas is completely occupied till 2024. Tollywood actors have now changed paths and turned signing spree.