YCP ‘gender budget’ for women for first time

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government presented a budget for Rs. 2.29 lakh Cr for 2021-`22 in the AP Assembly. The highlight of this was the ‘gender-based budget’ that the State Government has brought in exclusively for women for the first time. For this, over Rs. 47,283 Cr has been allocated. Also, Rs. 16,748 Cr was allocated for the welfare of children as part of this. The special gender budget is in line with the Chief Minister’s decision to give top priority in the allocations for the well being of women and children.

This year’s budget is around Rs. 5,000 Cr more than last year. The revenue deficit is also shown at Rs. 5,000 Cr this year. Finance Minister Rajendranath Reddy said that the revenue expenditure would be Rs. 1.82 lakh Cr and capital expenditure Rs. 47,582 Cr. The YCP regime allocated Rs. 28,237 Cr for BCs and Rs. 5,478 Cr for EBCs to counter the Opposition TDP. At the same time, it allocated Rs. 3,306 Cr for Kapus welfare to take on the Jagan Sena Party.

The following are the budget allocations made:

BC sub plan – Rs. 28,237 Cr

EBC welfare – Rs. 5,478 Cr

SC sub plan – Rs. 17,403 Cr

ST sub plan – Rs. 6,131 Cr

Brahmin welfare – Rs. 359 Cr

Kapus welfare – Rs. 3,306 Cr

Women welfare – Rs. 47,283 Cr

Children welfare – Rs. 16,748 Cr

Agriculture – Rs. 11,210 Cr

Education – Rs. 24,624 Cr

Medical, health – Rs. 13,830 Cr

Energy – Rs. 6,637 Cr

R&B – Rs. 7,594 Cr

Irrigation – Rs. 13,237 Cr

Pension kanuka – Rs. 17,000 Cr

Rythu Bharosa – Rs. 3,845 Cr

Vidya Deevena – Rs. 2,500 Cr

Vasati Deevena – Rs. 2,223 Cr

Sunna Vaddi – Rs. 500 Cr

Kapu Nestham – Rs. 500 Cr