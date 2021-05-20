Official: NTR’s 31st Project Announced

Tollywood’s most talented actor and Young Tiger Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) is celebrating his birthday today. The actor is tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering currently. The actor wanted his fans to stay away from celebrations because of the tough coronavirus times. Marking his birthday, the 31st project of NTR is announced officially today. KGF sensation Prashanth Neel will direct the movie and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts will produce this prestigious project jointly.

The shoot commences after NTR and Prashanth Neel are done with their current projects. NTR is shooting for RRR and he has Koratala Siva’s action drama lined up. Prashanth Neel will complete Prabhas’ Salaar and will work on NTR’s film. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film will commence shooting next year.

#NTR31 | Two MASSive forces join hands to take us on an Memorable journey 💥@tarak9999 @prashanth_neel#HappyBirthdayNTR

This is going to be huge. Get Suited 🔥@NTRArtsofficial pic.twitter.com/i2zKMuQFeT — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 20, 2021