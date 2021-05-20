Governor’s virtual address to AP budget session

AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has delivered his address to the one-day budget session of the AP Assembly. He has listed out the achievements and pro-people activities taken up by the AP Government. The Governor said that the Covid second wave had been raging across the country since February. Deaths were being reported more in this wave when compared to the first wave last year.

The Governor said in this battle, AP stood as an example for the rest of the country in taking up preventive measures and also in extending Covid treatment facilities. New Coronavirus treatment centres were opened all over. Arogyasri coverage to Covid treatment was given at every private hospital. Oxygen shortage became a problem. Hence, cryogenic oxygen was brought from the foreign countries to save the people’s lives.

Mr. Harichandan said that the Covid impact was severe on the economic situation of the State. But still, the State Government has continued implementation of its welfare programmes. Over 95 percent of the promises made by the YSRCP to the people were fulfilled like never before. When the growth rate in India was in negative percentage, AP has achieved 1.58 percent growth rate. Over 53 lakh people were given first dose and another 24 lakh people were given second dose in AP.