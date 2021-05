Young Tiger NTR is celebrating his birthday and marking the occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie RRR released a brand new poster of NTR. The actor looks intense and rugged in the poster. Tarak essays the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the movie that is directed by SS Rajamouli. NTR along with Ram Charan are the lead actors of RRR and the shoot resumes once the pandemic calms down. There is no clarity about the release date of RRR for now. Wishing NTR a very Happy Birthday.

