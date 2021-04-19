Tollywood heading for a Lockdown

The second wave of coronavirus is having a huge impact all over. The new cases in the Telugu states witnessed a huge rise. The footfalls to theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reduced big time and there would be no prominent releases in the coming weeks. Some of the small movies are heading for release. There are talks that the theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will operate with 50 percent occupancy rule and the governments will impose the restrictions anytime. On the other side, several shoots of Tollywood are kept on hold due to the coronavirus scare.

The team members of Sarkarvu Vaari Paata, Acharya, F3, Thank You and others are tested positive for coronavirus in the recent week. The makers of several films kept the shoots on hold considering the current situations. There are talks that the government will announce new rules on the movie shootings, public events soon. The exhibition industry too is staring at huge losses as they would miss the crucial summer season. It is unclear when the second wave of coronavirus would calm down. As per the ongoing situations, Tollywood is heading for one more lockdown very soon.