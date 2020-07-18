Tollywood heroes getting back to shape

Ever since the Tollywood actors came to know that the shoots will not resume soon, most of the actors are away from their daily routine. Skipping their diet habits, some of them got habitual to home food and some of them did not even look towards the gym. After months of relaxation, Tollywood is slowly getting back to work. The actors started hitting the gym and they are back to a strict diet. Actors like Prabhas, Varun Tej, Vijay Devarakonda, Sharwanand, Nani are working out on a regular basis currently.

NTR and Ram Charan have been asked to maintain the physique and the actors never skipped their diet and fitness regime. Chiranjeevi too is working out regularly to return back to work soon. As per the early updates, the shoots of Telugu films may resume from the second half of September or during early October. The makers are eagerly waiting to resume the shoot at the earliest and get back to work.