Tollywood singer couple deny rumours of separation with humorous posts

For the past few days, Telugu media has been buzzing with rumours that Tollywood singing duo Vedala Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi are about to call it quits on their nine-year marriage.

Now that the couple has dismissed the rumours, they have come up with quirky posts on their socials.

Hemachandra, a renowned playback singer and dubbing artist, has finally spoken out about reports that he and his wife Sravana Bhargavi, a well-known singer and TV anchor, are divorcing.

Hemachandra posted a humorous message on his Instagram account to deny all the rumours. “Unnecessary, irrelevant, stupid information spreads much faster than my independent songs”, Hemachandra’s topsy-turvy Instagram post reads.

Hemachandra’s wife, a singer too, Sravana Bhargavi, took to her Instagram to covey, “In the past few days, My Youtube views have gone up, My Instagram followers have increased, I’m getting more work than I usually do, I’m earning more than I usually do. Good call. Right or wrong, Media is a blessing Random Thought (sic)”

The couple tagged each other in their individual reactions to the split rumours, so they may now anticipate a calmer and more subdued response from the media.