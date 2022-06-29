OTT Releases: Tollywood producers lack Unity

A bunch of big-budget Tollywood films headed for OTT release in three weeks after the theatrical release. There was a debate about the OTT deals killing the theatrical market. Tollywood producers several times announced that Telugu films should have a digital release only after 56 days of the theatrical release but it was never followed. A bunch of top producers met a couple of times in the recent weeks to discuss about the issue. Some of them wanted to impose a strict deadline for the digital release of any Telugu film.

But most of them did not agree for a strict cap for OTT release. Some of the producers cited that the heaping up budgets and the remunerations of stars made them to choose early OTT deals. There is no unity among the producers and they did not agree for the deals. For now, every producer is traveling in his own path when it comes to the OTT deals. We have to wait to see if the future talks end up positive so that there would be no threat to theatrical business in the future.