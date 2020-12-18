Tollywood top actors attend Dil Raju’s grand bash

Popular producer Dil Raju is turning 50 today and he hosted a grand bash for all the actors, directors and technicians he worked with. Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan along with other actors attended the grand bash. All the directors who worked with Dil Raju were present in his residence for the party. Raju introduced his wife to all the actors and directors. Dil Raju along with his family will fly to Goa today to continue the celebrations. He is expected to return back to work next week.

