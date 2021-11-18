Tollywood’s crucial Guild Meet: What Happened?

When things are going extremely fine in Telugu cinema, several films are heading for a clash in the upcoming months. Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy was announced for December 24th a month ago and now Varun Tej’s boxing drama is all set to release on the same day. Nani and his team are strict on their stand about the release date of the film. At the same time, RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam are heading for release in a week’s gap. Accommodating theatres for three biggies is an unusual task and there are speculations that the Producers Guild met yesterday to discuss about how to avoid clashes.

Several gossip portals even reported that crucial decisions are taken after the makers of Bheemla Nayak decided not to walk out of Sankranthi race. Some of them also reported that Radhe Shyam will hit the screens during the Republic Day weekend. We have come to know that no Guild meeting took place yesterday. There are too many speculations going on for now. The season starts again with Balakrishna’s Akhanda that will release on December 2nd.

December and January are packed with releases for now and we have to wait for some more time to get a clarity on the final release dates of the announced films.