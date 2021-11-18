Venky about his first-ever web series

Victory Venkatesh is currently promoting his upcoming release Drushyam 2 which will stream directly on Amazon Prime from November 25th. During his recent promotional interaction, the actor responded about his first-ever web series titled Rana Naidu. Venkatesh and his nephew Rana Daggubati will be seen in the lead roles in Rana Naidu which is the adaption of Ray Donavan and is produced by Netflix. Venky revealed that he and Rana commenced the shoot for the web series. Rana Naidu streams on Netflix next year.

Venky surprised everyone with a grey hair in the first look poster of Rana Naidu. Venky took a break from the shoot of F3 to promote Drushyam 2 and he will complete the shoot of F3 at the earliest. The film is announced for February 2022 release. Rana is done with the shoot of Virata Parvam and he is in talks for a couple of bilinguals apart from web-based projects.