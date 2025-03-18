x
Home > Politics

Top Private Universities will be established in AP

Published on March 18, 2025 by swathy

Top Private Universities will be established in AP

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has approved amendments to the Private Universities Establishment and Regulation Bill. This move aims to create quality educational institutions within the state so students don’t need to go elsewhere for higher education.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Lokesh responded to MLAs’ requests by promising to bring top universities to AP. He mentioned that 70 acres have already been allocated in Amaravati for BITS Pilani campus and prestigious institutions like Tata would also be setting up campuses in the state.

Nara Lokesh highlighted that establishing a Deep Tech University is a priority. He also announced plans to create AI and Sports universities in Visakhapatnam. These initiatives are part of the government’s vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into an education hub.

Several legislators raised concerns about backward regions needing educational institutions. The government assured that all regions would benefit from these developments. Nara Lokesh mentioned that discussions are already underway with international universities including the University of Tokyo and AMA University from the Philippines.

The cabinet meeting recently approved the BITS Pilani campus in Amaravati. The government plans to balance private and public universities across different regions of the state.

