Top production house locks Naveen Polishetty

Young actor Naveen Polishetty is never in a hurry and he is focused on one film at a time. His recent outing Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is doing decent business and the actor is still promoting the film. He paid a surprise visit to theatres in Hyderabad and interacted with the crowds. Naveen Polishetty also chalked out a perfect promotional plan and he carried it completely on himself.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers paid a handsome advance for Naveen Polishetty sometime ago. The producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar met Naveen Polishetty and they announced an entertainer with Naveen soon. The details about the director will be announced at a later date. For now, an entertainer from Naveen Polishetty and Mythri Movie Makers is on.