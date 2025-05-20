x
Tourist Family getting Wide Appreciation

Published on May 20, 2025 by nymisha

Tourist Family getting Wide Appreciation

Small film Tourist Family is a bigger hit in Tamil. The film released on April 29th in Tamil Nadu and the film is still minting money all over. The film released only in Tamil and it collected bigger numbers when compared to the budget involved. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli watched the film yesterday and he appreciated the film. “Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end. Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don’t miss it” posted Rajamouli.

Several top producers have been trying to bring the film to the Telugu audience in theatres but it is late. The film is expected to stream on Jio Plus Hotstar from May 31st and there would be no theatrical release in Telugu. Several top celebrities and industry bigwigs watched the Tamil version and appreciated Tourist Family. Debutant Abhishan Jeevinth directed the film and it features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles. Mithun Jaishankar, Kamalesh Jagan, Ramesh Thilak, Ilango Kumaravel, MS Bhaskar, Kamalesh Jegan, Sreeja Ravi played other important roles. Million Dollar Productions are the producers.

Next NIA Deepens Probe Into Vizianagaram Terror Plot Previous Bill Gates Praises CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership in Heartfelt Letter
