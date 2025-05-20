NIA Deepens Probe Into Vizianagaram Terror Plot

Terror links uncovered in Vizianagaram are now under intense scrutiny by the National Investigation Agency. Following the arrest of Sirajur Rehman in a bombing conspiracy case, investigators are working to unravel what appears to be a sophisticated terror network with potential international connections.

Sirajur’s story reveals a troubling path. Despite his father serving as an ASI in the police department, he drifted toward extremism after failing police recruitment exams. An engineering graduate who worked briefly at a company in Kottavalasa, Sirajur moved to Hyderabad in 2018 for SI coaching but failed to secure a position despite multiple attempts.

The investigation uncovered a Signal app group used by Sirajur and his associates to coordinate activities without detection. Through social media, Sirajur connected with Sameer from Hyderabad and four others from Karnataka and Maharashtra, forming a secretive network convinced they needed to “do something” about perceived injustices.

The group travelled to multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, to establish connections. Notably, Sirajur met with around 10 people in Mumbai in November 2024 under the banner “Al Hind Ittihadul Muslimeen.” They also maintained contact with an individual named Abu Musab based in Saudi Arabia.

Authorities recovered aluminium powder, potassium nitrate, sulfur powder, and PVC gum from the suspects. Police have filed a petition seeking custody of Sirajur and Sameer, who are currently held in Visakhapatnam Central Prison, with plans to transfer the case to the NIA after further questioning.