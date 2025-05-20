Retired Air Force Officer’s Land Seized by YSRCP

A retired Air Force officer who dedicated over three decades of his life to national service is now fighting to reclaim his property allegedly grabbed by local YSRCP leaders. The veteran has approached both the Kakinada Collector and SP seeking justice after his repeated complaints during the previous YSRCP government.

Kottapalli Venkatarayudu, originally from Kuppam area, settled in Diwancheruvu in East Godavari district after his retirement. Having joined the Indian Air Force in 1970, he served continuously for 38 years until 2008. The veteran purchased two plots measuring 350 square yards each in Gaigolupadu area of Kakinada, one in his name and another in his wife’s name.

The plots remained vacant until 2018, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the elderly couple couldn’t visit their property regularly. Taking advantage of their absence, local YSRCP leaders allegedly encroached on both plots. The veteran discovered that one plot now had an open shed while the other featured a closed structure with occupants.

According to Venkatarayudu, the encroachers include Chintapalli Satyanarayana and another person identified as Chinnaata, who reportedly hold low-profile positions within the YSRCP. When confronted, these individuals allegedly behaved aggressively toward the elderly veteran.

The veteran, who has no sons but two daughters, expressed concern about his family’s future security while requesting authorities to help recover his rightful property. His complaints during the previous YS Jagan government’s tenure were reportedly ignored, prompting him to seek justice from the TDP coalition government.