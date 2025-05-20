x
Switch to: తెలుగు
RegenaCassandrra Full Bloom Look
RegenaCassandrra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Producers should work on these Biggest Threats

Published on May 20, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore
image
War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers
image
Mega Producer’s big lineup for 2026 and 2027
image
In Gold: Secret Strategy of YSRCP’s Liquor Business
image
Tollywood Producers should work on these Biggest Threats

Tollywood Producers should work on these Biggest Threats

There is a debate going on in Tollywood about releasing the films in theatres on rentals or percentage basis. Several crucial meetings are going on for now. Things will be finalized in the coming days and several decisions will be made before the end of this month. Some of the producers are supporting the rental system while some of them are supporting the percentage system. While this discussion has taken the front seat, there are two bigger threats which are haunting the producers from a longer time. Here are the details:

Piracy Threat: Piracy has been creating a huge damage for the theatrical revenues from the past few years. But the producers have never initiated solid steps to curb piracy. The recent leaks of the HD copies of several biggies are shocking. Though the producers of Telugu cinema had plans to meet and discuss about this, nothing solid took place. A special cell and teams should be formed and strict measures have to be implemented to curb piracy. All the producers should also come ahead and invest some money to spend on ways how to prevent piracy. The HD copies of the top films are getting leaked even before the film’s release. Tollywood has to focus including the Film Chamber, Producers Council and other crafts.

OTT Window: With the arrival of digital platforms, a section of the audience are not much interested to watch films in theatres. Some of the audience are quite selective and they are stepping out to watch films in theatres only if the film is a super hit. All this is because of the OTT release cap. The producers are selling off the digital rights for hefty prices and the digital platforms are streaming them in 28 days of the theatrical release date which is a big loss. This is killing the footfalls and this is a big dent for the theatrical revenue. Eight weeks gap between a theatrical and an OTT release can do wonders. This has to be considered by the producers.

Next In Gold: Secret Strategy of YSRCP’s Liquor Business Previous Retired Air Force Officer’s Land Seized by YSRCP
else

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore
image
War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers
image
Mega Producer’s big lineup for 2026 and 2027

Latest

image
Akshay Kumar Sues Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 Crore
image
War 2 Teaser: The Story of India’s Best Soldiers
image
Mega Producer’s big lineup for 2026 and 2027
image
In Gold: Secret Strategy of YSRCP’s Liquor Business
image
Tollywood Producers should work on these Biggest Threats

Most Read

image
In Gold: Secret Strategy of YSRCP’s Liquor Business
image
Retired Air Force Officer’s Land Seized by YSRCP
image
NIA Deepens Probe Into Vizianagaram Terror Plot

Related Articles

RegenaCassandrra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet