Triple Treat from Megastar Loading

Megastar Chiranjeevi has completed the shoot of Vishwambara and the film’s release is pushed to 2026 because of the extensive post-production and CG works involved. The makers announced that the film releases in summer next year. Before this, Chiranjeevi will test his luck with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Anil Ravipudi who is in top gear with Sankranthiki Vastunnam is the director of this entertainer and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026. The shoot of the film is in the final stages and the filming will be wrapped up before the end of November.

Chiranjeevi has given his nod for a mass entertainer to be directed by Bobby Kolli. The shooting formalities will commence in December and the film will have a release before the end of 2026. The entire filming of this untitled mass entertainer will be completed before July and August 2026. Bobby is working with the deadline to release the film during the last quarter of 2026. Megastar will have three releases in 2026 which is a rare achievement. All these films are high on expectations.