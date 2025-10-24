x
Mass Jathara: Big Boost Needed

Published on October 24, 2025 by sankar

Mass Jathara: Big Boost Needed

Mass Jathara is just one week away from release and the film is struggling to get the needed buzz. Ravi Teja too has delivered a series of failures after Dhamaka and this impacted the business of Mass Jathara. The film touted to be a mass entertainer presents Ravi Teja in the role of a cop and Sreeleela is the leading lady. The songs are decent but none of them ended up as a chartbuster. Everyone is now waiting for the trailer of the film and this decides the buzz and the opening numbers of the film.

During the promotions, the film’s producer S Naga Vamsi sounded super confident. He said that the film will be racy and is packed with mass elements from pre-interval till the climax. The trailer cut has to be impressive so that the film generates the needed buzz. Bheems scored the music and he is working on the final background score. Mass Jathara releases on October 31st across the globe.

