Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: More Plans from Anil Ravipudi

It is a blockbuster Sankranthi for Anil Ravipudi and the team of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The audience rushed to theatres to watch this comic entertainer which turned out to be the only option during the holiday season. Anil Ravipudi will test his luck with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu during Sankranthi 2026. Anil Ravipudi, known for his unique promotional plan is now focused on planning new promotions for the film. Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju are releasing during the Sankranthi season and both these films too are entertainers.

Anil and his team are now working out to take Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to the audience before the release. With a number of entertainers in the season, the promotional strategy and the content, songs will play a crucial role. The first single from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a stupendous hit and the team is working to take the momentum forward. Venkatesh playing an important role is an added advantage for the film. After the promotions of Sankranthiki Vastunnam worked big time, the team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is now working on a big promotional plan so that the film dominates the holiday season from the openings to the final box-office numbers.