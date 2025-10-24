x
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: More Plans from Anil Ravipudi

Published on October 24, 2025 by sankar

Mass Jathara: Big Boost Needed
Can You Insult a Chief Minister and Say Sorry? What Congress Is Really Projecting
Chandrababu Naidu’s UAE Mission: A Bold Push to Turn Andhra Pradesh into a Global Investment Powerhouse
November Release Chart in Telugu Cinema

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: More Plans from Anil Ravipudi

It is a blockbuster Sankranthi for Anil Ravipudi and the team of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The audience rushed to theatres to watch this comic entertainer which turned out to be the only option during the holiday season. Anil Ravipudi will test his luck with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu during Sankranthi 2026. Anil Ravipudi, known for his unique promotional plan is now focused on planning new promotions for the film. Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju are releasing during the Sankranthi season and both these films too are entertainers.

Anil and his team are now working out to take Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to the audience before the release. With a number of entertainers in the season, the promotional strategy and the content, songs will play a crucial role. The first single from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a stupendous hit and the team is working to take the momentum forward. Venkatesh playing an important role is an added advantage for the film. After the promotions of Sankranthiki Vastunnam worked big time, the team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is now working on a big promotional plan so that the film dominates the holiday season from the openings to the final box-office numbers.

Mass Jathara: Big Boost Needed
Can You Insult a Chief Minister and Say Sorry? What Congress Is Really Projecting
Mass Jathara: Big Boost Needed
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: More Plans from Anil Ravipudi
November Release Chart in Telugu Cinema

Mass Jathara: Big Boost Needed
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: More Plans from Anil Ravipudi
Can You Insult a Chief Minister and Say Sorry? What Congress Is Really Projecting
Chandrababu Naidu’s UAE Mission: A Bold Push to Turn Andhra Pradesh into a Global Investment Powerhouse
November Release Chart in Telugu Cinema

Can You Insult a Chief Minister and Say Sorry? What Congress Is Really Projecting
Chandrababu Naidu’s UAE Mission: A Bold Push to Turn Andhra Pradesh into a Global Investment Powerhouse
Kurnool Bus Fire: At least 20 passengers charred to death

