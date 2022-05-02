Trivikram assigns the responsibility to a top writer

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to remake one more film and the shoot commences soon. Top actor Samuthirakani will direct the remake of Vinodhaya Sitam and the shoot commences very soon. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej will play the lead roles. There are talks that Trivikram would work on the screenplay and dialogue version for the remake but the top director is completely focused on Mahesh Babu’s next film which will commence shoot very soon. He assigned the responsibility of the remake to top dialogue writer Burra Sai Madhav.

Burra Sai Madhav is penning the dialogues for Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Burra Sai Madhav started working on the script recently and the shoot is expected to commence soon. Zee Studios, People Media Factory and Pawan Kalyan Creative Works are the producers. An official announcement about the project would be made soon.