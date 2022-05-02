Viral Now: Vishwak Sen walks out of a TV Studio

Vishwak Sen is busy promoting his upcoming movie Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and the film is hitting the screens this Friday. The actor during his promotions visited a tv studio and the anchor shocked the actor by calling him a Depressed Person and Pagal Sen. Vishwak Sen responded on a strong note and he asked the anchor to mind her tongue. ‘You can get out of my studio’ told the anchor and Vishwak Sen had to control his anger and walk out of the tv studio.

The video is now going viral on social media. Netizens slammed the journalist for her behavior against an actor. The hashtag #BanAnchorDevi is also trending on Twitter. Some of the netizens are demanding an apology from the tv channel to Vishwak Sen.