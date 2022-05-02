Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally film Updates

The first schedule of Vijay’s new film in the direction of Vamshi Paidipally is completed in Chennai. The new schedule of the film kick-started today in Hyderabad and it would continue for a week. Rashmika Mandanna will join the sets of this untitled film in this new schedule. Vijay reached Hyderabad last evening and he started the new schedule today. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer of this big-budget family entertainer.

The film is expected to hit the screens during Sankranthi 2023 and the shooting formalities will be completed by October this year. Vijay allocated 75 days for the shoot of the film. Vijay faced a setback with Beast which is the first flop for the actor in the recent times. Vijay is expected to team up again with Lokesh Kanagaraj once again after the super success of Master.