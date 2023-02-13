Trivikram puts three projects on Hold

Top director Trivikram who has a lion’s share in Haarika and Hassine Creations is also enjoying the profits of films made on Sithara Entertainment. He floated Fortune Four Cinemas. The recent films like Swathi Muthyam and Butta Bomma ended up as disasters. Both these films failed to recover even the digital expenses, forget about the theatrical shares. This is sure a huge embarrassment for a top director like Trivikram.

Now, Trivikram is said to have put three films on hold that are yet to commence the shoot after the release of Butta Bomma. Some of the scripts are reworked. Excluding DJ Tillu, none of the films made on Sithara Entertainments too ended up as hits. Trivikram is completely focused on Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie. The top director does not involve much on the small films made on Sithara Entertainments once the script of the film is locked. He decided to focus on all the films made on Sithara Entertainments banner. For now, three films are kept on hold.