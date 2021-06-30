Trivikram shifts his focus on Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Top director Trivikram has been left in waiting mode for more than a year and a half. He finally signed his next with Mahesh Babu but the project will not start soon as Mahesh Babu has to complete the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogue version for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Trivikram will also hold a lion’s share in the profits of the film. The top director is all set to focus completely on Pawan Kalyan’s film for now.

He will attend the shoot of the film in the next schedule as per the update. Trivikram also brought a commercial colour for the script and added a couple of action episodes. The shoot is expected to resume from the mid of July. The film features Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Sekhar Chandra is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The film is expected to hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022.