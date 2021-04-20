TRS govt shock to employees: Old salaries even after PRC!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced new PRC for state government employees in the Legislative Assembly during the recent budget session with effect from April 2021.

KCR announced 30% fitment (hike on basic pay) while the PRC had recommended just 7% fitment. All employees unions conducted ‘paalaabhishekams’ to KCR photos across the state.

Employees were expecting to get their first hiked salary for April on May 1.

But the finance department on Tuesday (today) issued orders implementing old salary even for April saying that the modalities for implementing new PRC are yet to be finalised and it will take some time to complete this process.

This has left employees shocked as they now have to wait till June 1 to receive their first hiked salary.

Though the finance department cited delay in finalisation of modalities for new PRC, it is being rumoured that it was due to lack of funds the government delayed new PRC.

The salary bill of TS government has already reached Rs 30,000 crore per year and new PRC will burden by another Rs 10,000 crore per year.

Every month, the burden will increase by Rs 750 crore.

The government is already facing financial crisis due to corona.