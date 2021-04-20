Vijay Sai redefines April 20 as 420, to target Naidu

YCP’s complicated MP Vijay Sai Reddy is not allowing birthday boy Chandrababu Naidu to celebrate peacefully. CM Jagan Reddy himself has extended warm wishes to the TDP chief who turned 72 today. But, his party MP has launched a nasty, bitter attack giving new definition to even birthdays. Today is April 20, the birthday of Naidu. April is the fourth month and stands for 4. So, April 20 should be seen as 420.

As such, Vijay Sai has said that Chandrababu Naidu is living up to his birthday specialty and cheating the people. The TDP chief has no culture and no respect. Naidu appears to be very polished and civilised but he does not spare the people.

Vijay Sai is apparently the only leader who has made this unsparting attack on Naidu today. Even the YCP social media has started targeting the TDP chief after Vijay Sai’s scathing tweets. Eventually, this has triggered an all-out social media war with the rivals also joining the issue.

In a way, the 420 definition has boomeranged on the YCP MP. It is Mr. Jagan Reddy and Mr. Vijay Sai who have been accused under section 420 in over a dozen cases. They have also spent some time in jail. Going by this, the MP has drawn needless attention to himself today.

Political circles however say that the purpose is finally served since Vijay Sai’s tweets have generated a lot of heat for good or bad.