Except “Vakeel Saab”, all theatres to be closed in Telangana till April 30

The Telangana film distributors and exhibitors association on Tuesday (today) decided to shut down all the theatres across Telangana from April 21 to April 30 except those theatres screening “Vakeel Saab” movie.

The association members held a meeting today to discuss the issue.

The association stated that the decision to shut down theatres was taken to check the spread of coronavirus.

The association said the Telangana state government already decided to impose night curfew across the state and directed all shops, theatres etc to close by 8 pm till April 30.

In this backdrop, they have decided to close theatres completely till April 30 though the state government permitted them to operate till 8 pm every day till April 30.

They said the footfall to theatres already decreased drastically due to spread of coronavirus and they were incurring huge losses on account of this.