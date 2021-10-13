TRS to elect party President on October 25

Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will elect its President on October 25.

TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao announced on Wednesday that the party President will be elected at the general body meeting to be held at HICC in Hyderabad.

A total of 14,000 party delegates from across the state will participate in the plenary. He pointed out that the plenary could not be held for last three years due to general elections and Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the election is likely to be a mere formality as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been getting elected unopposed as the party President since its inception.

KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known, floated the TRS on April 27, 2001 to revive the movement for separate state.

After formation of Telangana in 2014, he has been heading both the government and the party.

Rama Rao said TRS office secretary Professor Srinivas Reddy will be the returning officer while senior leaders P. Krishna Murthy and General Secretary S. Bharat will supervise the entire election process.

The process of party President’s election will begin on October 17 with the announcement of election schedule. The same day KCR will preside over the combined meeting of party’s state legislators and MPs.

The returning officer will start receiving nominations on October 17 while October 22 will be the last day for filing of nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will take place the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be October 24 while the election will be held on October 25.

The same general body meeting will discuss various issues related to the state and pass the resolutions. Senior party leader and former Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary will be Chairman of resolution committee and he will decide what resolutions to be taken up.

Rama Rao said a massive public meeting will be held at Warangal on November 15 to mark completion of two decades of the TRS and to highlight its achievements and the progress made by Telangana on all fronts under the TRS rule during last seven years.

Lakhs of party members from across the state will participate in the public meeting titled ‘Telangana Vijaya Grajana’.

The party will hold preparatory meetings in all Assembly constituencies on October 27 to make preparations for November 15 public meeting.

Rama Rao pointed out that the party recently completed organisational elections. Committees at village, mandal, ward, and division level have been constituted.

After November 15, the TRS will inaugurate party offices in all the districts barring Hyderabad and Warangal. The party will subsequently organise training camps for its members.