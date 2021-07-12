TS Govt renames two districts, ignores PV’s name!

The Telangana state government on Monday issued orders renaming two districts.

The two districts that were renamed are Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts.

While Warangal Urban was renamed as Hanamkonda district, Warangal Rural district was renamed as Warangal district.

The districts were renamed as per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Surprisingly, the name of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, the son of the soil of Telangana, was ignored.

None of the districts were named after PV as promised by KCR earlier.

There were hopes of KCR renaming a district after PV especially after KCR ordered year-long birth centenary celebrations of PV on behalf of Telangana government in June 2020 which ended on June 28, 2021 and also after KCR announcing PV’s daughter Vani Devi as TRS MLC candidate for recent Graduate MLC polls and ensuring her victory.

But all those hopes were dashed after TS government issued orders today without renaming any of the districts after PV.

PV’s supporters and admirers are upset at this who say KCR ignored PV after deriving political mileage in elections by cashing in on PV’s legacy while PV was a Congress leader till his last breath.