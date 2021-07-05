TS Govt to encourage beer sales by reducing prices!

The Telangana government is seriously mulling a proposal to decrease beer prices in the state to encourage beer sales.

This is because beer sales fell by half in Telangana since March 2020 due to Corona outbreak as people stopped consuming any item that is cold with a fear that they may contract coronavirus if they consume cold items.

The Telangana government is heavily dependent on liquor sales to earn revenues. While all other revenue generating sources took a hit due to Covid lockdown and other restrictions, the excise revenue is coming to the rescue of Telangana government with steady revenue flow.

But beer sales dipping by half has been impacting TS government revenue earnings.

To overcome this, the TS government reportedly decided to cut beer prices by Rs 10 on each bottle on all brands.

The orders to this effect are expected in a day or two. It remains to be seen whether a reduction of just Rs 10 on each beer bottle will contribute to higher sales and increased revenue for Telangana government.