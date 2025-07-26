x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident

Published on July 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident
image
Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable

Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident

Two senior police officials from Andhra Pradesh died in the accident on highway in the early morning on Saturday. The accident occurred on Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway in the wee hours.

Chakradhar Rao and Shanta Rao, both Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) in Andhra Pradesh’ Intelligence and Security Wing, died in the accident, as their car rammed into a lorry.

According to the information received till now, four officials belonging to Andhra Pradesh Police were travelling in car. But the car lost control and hit lorry, leading to fatal accident near Choutuppal. While DSPs Chakradhar Rao and Shantha Rao died on spot, ASP Prasad and driver Narsing Rao were injured severely. Injured Police officials have been rushed to Kamineni Hospitals at LB Nagar.

The accident occurred while the AP Police officers were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. According to the reports from local media, Police officers vehicle crossed the divider and collided with the lorry coming from opposite direction. Overspeed or loss of control due to rainy conditions might have led to the fatal accident.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita expressed shock over the accidental death of Police officials. Expressing condolences to the family members of Police, Anita assured all support for their families.

Next Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe Previous Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable
else

TRENDING

image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe
image
No Breaks for Spirit says Sandeep Vanga

Latest

image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident
image
Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable

Most Read

image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident
image
Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree