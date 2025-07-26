Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident

Two senior police officials from Andhra Pradesh died in the accident on highway in the early morning on Saturday. The accident occurred on Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway in the wee hours.

Chakradhar Rao and Shanta Rao, both Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) in Andhra Pradesh’ Intelligence and Security Wing, died in the accident, as their car rammed into a lorry.

According to the information received till now, four officials belonging to Andhra Pradesh Police were travelling in car. But the car lost control and hit lorry, leading to fatal accident near Choutuppal. While DSPs Chakradhar Rao and Shantha Rao died on spot, ASP Prasad and driver Narsing Rao were injured severely. Injured Police officials have been rushed to Kamineni Hospitals at LB Nagar.

The accident occurred while the AP Police officers were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. According to the reports from local media, Police officers vehicle crossed the divider and collided with the lorry coming from opposite direction. Overspeed or loss of control due to rainy conditions might have led to the fatal accident.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita expressed shock over the accidental death of Police officials. Expressing condolences to the family members of Police, Anita assured all support for their families.