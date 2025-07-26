Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable

Saiyaara is one small film that is creating waves in Bollywood. Keeping an end to the dry season, the film is minting massive money and it surpassed several biggies in the first week itself. The film also maintained utmost consistency on weekdays after a super strong weekend. The youth rushed to theatres to watch this love saga and the film is also having a strong second weekend. With no releases around, Saiyaara will have a potential to collect big money in its second week.

Going with the trend, trade circles and Bollywood are unable to assess or predict the final numbers of the film at the box-office. Saiyaara has fair chances of crossing Rs 300 crores but it is unclear where the final numbers would stop. The film also gave a boost for the upcoming romantic films which will release soon. Mohit Suri made a perfect comeback with Saiyaara and Yashraj Films will make big profits through the film. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the new stars of Hindi cinema and their performances are quite impressive.