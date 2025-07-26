x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe

Published on July 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident
image
Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable

Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe

After the massive success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja is arriving with Mirai, a visually rich mytho-fantasy directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. With the teaser already creating waves across the country, the makers now kick started the musical campaign.

The first single, Vibe Undi, is composed by Gowra Hari, who previously delivered chartbuster songs for HanuMan. This one is a peppy track, with colorful rhythm, catchy hooks, and vibrant instrumentation. Krishna Kanth’s lyrics invokes an image of youthful romance and electrifying energy.

Armaan Malik brings his vocal magic, breathing soul into the beat. His performance is a heartbeat, calming yet surging with adrenaline. Looking like an absolute champ with his ponytail and killer style, Teja commands with confidence. His dance moves are sharp, smooth, and packed with attitude, a perfect visual extension of the song’s beat. His grace, and screen presence are at an all-time high. Ritika Nayak brings a touch of glam and poise, and her chemistry with Teja adds charm to the visuals.

Produced ambitiously by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad on People Media Factory, Mirai promises high production values and cutting-edge visuals. The film is slated for a grand multilingual release on September 5, available in both 2D and 3D formats across eight languages.

Next Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3? Previous Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident
else

TRENDING

image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe
image
No Breaks for Spirit says Sandeep Vanga

Latest

image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?
image
Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident
image
Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable

Most Read

image
BC politics: Can Revanth Reddy give his CM post to BCs
image
Two senior AP Police officials die in early morning accident
image
Saiyaara’s Box-office Numbers are Unpredictable

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree