Mirai Song: Teja Sajja Brings The Vibe

After the massive success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja is arriving with Mirai, a visually rich mytho-fantasy directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. With the teaser already creating waves across the country, the makers now kick started the musical campaign.

The first single, Vibe Undi, is composed by Gowra Hari, who previously delivered chartbuster songs for HanuMan. This one is a peppy track, with colorful rhythm, catchy hooks, and vibrant instrumentation. Krishna Kanth’s lyrics invokes an image of youthful romance and electrifying energy.

Armaan Malik brings his vocal magic, breathing soul into the beat. His performance is a heartbeat, calming yet surging with adrenaline. Looking like an absolute champ with his ponytail and killer style, Teja commands with confidence. His dance moves are sharp, smooth, and packed with attitude, a perfect visual extension of the song’s beat. His grace, and screen presence are at an all-time high. Ritika Nayak brings a touch of glam and poise, and her chemistry with Teja adds charm to the visuals.

Produced ambitiously by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad on People Media Factory, Mirai promises high production values and cutting-edge visuals. The film is slated for a grand multilingual release on September 5, available in both 2D and 3D formats across eight languages.