Two years ahead of polls, Jagan turns ferocious

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had turned ferocious on the opposition TDP and a section of Telugu media that have been supporting Chandrababu Naidu. As he started coming out of his Tadepalli camp office, he was in election mode hitting the opposition and the media hard.

He had already declared the three media houses as his rivals and called them as demons. He said that the YSR Congress has to wage a war not against TDP or Chandrababu Naidu but the media. He is naming the media houses and their owners as his rivals and says the 2024 election would be between the “Yellow media” and the YSR Congress.

It was only on Thursday that Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a public meeting at Narasaraopet, the headquarters town of the new district, Palnadu. He left no words to hit the TDP and the media hard and had appealed to the people to distinguish between his welfare governance and the “yellow campaign.”

Again on Friday, Jagan Mohan Reddy would be addressing his second public meeting at yet another new district headquarters town, Nandyal. He would launch Jagananna Vasathi Devena scheme in Nandyala town and address a public meeting. He is expected to target the TDP and the media taking people into the poll mode.

The ministers, who have resigned from the cabinet on Thursday and who would not be able to make it to the April 11 cabinet, would also be visiting the districts soon. In fact, the ruling party and the government would be honouring the village and ward volunteers all through the month of April. This would give several chances for the chief minister to address public meetings.