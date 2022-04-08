Cold war between Mythri and Trivikram continues

Years ago, Mythri Movie Makers offered a hefty advance for Trivikram but the top director did not honour his commitment. Mythri wanted Trivikram to repay the advance along with interest and the top director was left with no choice. After years, Trivikram got an opportunity to take revenge on the top production house. Trivikram has been a close friend of Pawan Kalyan and he is setting up projects for Pawan. After Mythri Movie Makers announced Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the direction of Harish Shankar, Trivikram proposed the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The film titled Bheemla Nayak completed shoot and it released this year. Trivikram also proposed the remake of Vinodhaya Sitam and the shoot commences next month. Pawan also has to complete the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Mythri is trying hard to kickstart the shoot of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and Trivikram is working hard to influence Pawan with new projects. Trivikram also proposed two new projects for Pawan and they will be announced soon. The cold war between Trivikram and Mythri kept Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in trouble. The makers and Harish Shankar are meeting Pawan frequently but Pawan is yet to issue a clarity about his dates. Harish Shankar is left in waiting mode from the past couple of years even after the bound script of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is ready.

On the flip side, Trivikram is proposing new projects to delay Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. In one of the recent Tollywood parties, Trivikram revealed to his close friends and industry circles that Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is shelved. It is Pawan who has to take a call on Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The makers already paid huge advance to Pawan and spent enough amount on the film’s pre-production work. We have to wait to see what happens next.