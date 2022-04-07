Ghani Movie Review
Ghani Movie Review
The movie “Ghani” is a sports film which is directed by Kiran Korrapati. Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra are in lead roles. This action film is produced by Sidhu Mudda, Allu Venkatesh, Allu Bobby under production house Renaissance Pictures and is releasing in USA on 7th April 2022. The music is composed by Thaman S.
Keep Refreshing this page for Spoiler-Free Telugu360 live updates followed by Full Review :
Movie Name : Ghani
Release date: 8 April 2022 India, 7th April 2022 USA
Director: Kiran Korrapati
Music director: S. Thaman
Cinematography: George C. Williams
Editor: Marthand K. Venkatesh
Summary
Reviewer
Krishna
Review Date
Reviewed Item
Ghani Movie Review
Author Rating