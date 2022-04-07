Ghani Movie Review

Ghani Movie Review

The movie “Ghani” is a sports film which is directed by Kiran Korrapati. Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra are in lead roles. This action film is produced by Sidhu Mudda, Allu Venkatesh, Allu Bobby under production house Renaissance Pictures and is releasing in USA on 7th April 2022. The music is composed by Thaman S.

Keep Refreshing this page for Spoiler-Free Telugu360 live updates followed by Full Review :

Movie Name : Ghani

Release date: 8 April 2022 India, 7th April 2022 USA

Director: Kiran Korrapati

Music director: S. Thaman

Cinematography: George C. Williams

Editor: Marthand K. Venkatesh

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.