‘Ante Sundaraniki’ team celebrates ‘Panchakattu’ song

The team of Nani and Nazriya Nazim’s upcoming movie ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ celebrated the success of the ‘Panchakattu’ song.

The first song ‘Panchakattu’, which was released some time ago, has become an instant hit, gaining much attention from all over.

Team ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ is overwhelmed by the response, celebrated the success of the song by holding a ‘Panchakattu’ (Dhoti) themed event. Nani, along with his director Vivek Athreya, and other cast and crew turned up to the event in dhoti avatars.

‘Panchakattu’ is composed by Vivek Athreya, which is a foot-tapping number, with witty lyrics penned by Hasith Goli. In fact, the song is a fun melancholy about the protagonist.

Aruna Sairam, the legendary Carnatic singer, has crooned the number and her magical vocals add great value to the song.