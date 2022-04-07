Varun Tej’s “Ghani” Usa Premieres today!

The premiere of the latest Kiran korrapati’s film “Ghani”, which is produced by Sidhu Mudda, Allu Venkatesh, Allu Bobby under production house Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company will take over the cinemas in USA on 7th April 2022.

Varun Tej, Saree Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra are in lead roles. The music is composed by Thaman S.

The movie “Ghani” is a sports drama film. There will be moments in the film that would keep it’s audiences at edge. The song “Ghani Anthem” is a huge hit.

Makers and Overseas Distributor, Sarigama Cinemas were confident that this high adrenaline sports drama film will be memorable and steal hearts of many audience. Distributor planned this movie to screen around 200 locations, with nationwide coverage to widely reach the Telugu audience in United States.

Stay away from piracy and enjoy the movie on silver screen screens.

CLICK HERE!! for USA Schedules.

