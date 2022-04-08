Akhil is on a Beast Mode in Agent

Akhil Akkineni transformed himself for his role in Agent which is a stylish action drama. The actor looked bulky with a muscular look in Agent in which the actor essays the role of a spy. Marking the birthday of Akhil, the makers of Agent released a poster in which he looks like a Beast who is on a Wild Hunt. The shoot of the film directed by Surendar Reddy is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Agent is the costliest film made in Akhil’s career.

Sakshi Vaidya is the heroine and Malayalam Superstar Mammootty will be seen in an important role. AK Entertainments are the producers and Hiphop Tamizha is composing the music. The film is announced for August 12th release and Agent is carrying good expectations.

https://twitter.com/AKentsOfficial/status/1512273815002263554/photo/1