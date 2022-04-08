Living with BJP, Pawan loves TDP, says Perni Nani

Minister for information and public relations Perni Nani, who also submitted his resignation to the cabinet along with other colleagues, made hard hitting comments on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He said that the Jana Sena chief was in alliance with the BJP, but still favours the association with the TDP.

“He is living with BJP, but still loves and looks at the TDP,” Perni Nani said, indicating that the Jana Sena chief had more love for the TDP than the BJP. He took strong exception to Pawan Kalyan’s statement that he would not allow anti-government votes to get divided.

Perni Nani further said that politics is not a profession for Pawan Kalyan, but a hobby. He said that the Jana Sena chief would come out once in a while, make some statement and go into hiding.

The minister, whose resignations are yet to be accepted by the Governor, said that they all would work for greater victory in the 2024 elections. He said he is ready to accept whatever the task that Jagan Mohan Reddy gives him.

Perni Nani also said that all the ministers have happily submitted their resignations to the chief minister. “We were all aware of the chief minister’s decision when he took us into the cabinet in 2019. He told us that he would have a new cabinet halfway,” he asserted.

Though all the ministers say that they are ready to accept whatever assignment is given to them, a good number of them are hopeful of getting another chance. The chief minister had told them in their last cabinet meeting on Thursday that he would take five to six ministers in the next cabinet.

It is to be seen who would find their place in the new cabinet and who would get the party task.