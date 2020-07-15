Two young producers trying hard to stall Powerstar Release

Ram Gopal Varma is all set to release his next film ‘Powerstar’ which is a satire on Pawan Kalyan. The film is all set to be released on RGV World which is backed by Shreyas ET. Two young producers who worked with Pawan Kalyan and share a close bonding with Pawan Kalyan threatened Ram Gopal Varma and his team about the release of Powerstar. They are said to have threatened the backend team that they would cancel all the future promotional projects coming from their production houses and from the actors of Mega family.

The discussions to stall the release of Powerstar are going on in all the available ways. Ram Gopal Varma is not much bothered about this and is making all the arrangements to release Powerstar on July 24th. Though none from Mega family responded about Powerstar, Mega fans trolled Ram Gopal Varma. RGV is quite confident that Pawan Kalyan fans along with his anti-fans too will give the film a watch for sure. It is heard that the run time of Powerstar is 30 minutes.